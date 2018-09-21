CSV, unusually positioned in opposition for the last five years; will Claude Wiseler manage to return them to power with his plan for Luxembourg?

With offices overlooking the Grand Ducal Palace, Claude Wiseler is calm, charming and prepared to lead, if that chance comes his way in these elections.

His grandfather and great-grandfather were mayors of Walferdange. Politics was part of family conversation and he became politically engaged as a teenager, the only other time CSV were in opposition.

The CSV Party

Wiseler was attracted to CSV being a centre party, bringing people together, a swathe from right-wing conservative to left wing socialist:

"Two wings, always looking for pragmatic solutions to fit a whole society. The aim is to be non-ideological but find real practical solutions."

Yes, it does have Christian in the title, but they are not a Catholic party, says Wiseler. CSV use the social teaching of the church as as fundamental base for their policies.

"Each one of us is, alone, responsible for everyone else"

Wiseler spent many years studying in Paris (PhD) and has a love of French literature, coupled with a penchant for the Rolling Stones.

With his philosophical mind and favourite writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, Wiseler's leading principle is to take responsibility.

"It's in the centre of my thoughts... you can't stand alone. That's the way you should be and act. You can be successful, or fail, but you have to try."

Wiseler recognises that Luxembourg is in a good place right now, but is not complacent. Quoting one of his favourite politicians, JFK, he knows to "Fix your roof whilst the sun is shining."

The good times are when you should make reforms.

"Part of our history is of successful integration"

Wiseler is sensitive to the needs of non-Luxembourgers as his whole family comes from outside Luxembourg: a wife from Lisbon; daughters-in-law from Canada and Ireland.

"I see them [the problems] everyday in my own family so I know the questions. Our strength and success is made of this kind of integration."

But the core of being a Luxembourger, to 'remain what we are' is not lost:

"We are proud of our language and how we behave, but have an open identity which accepts other people."

The election interviews

The video interviews are left in long-form, rather than short sound-bites, to get a better sense of the person, their sincerity to lead their parties and possibly Luxembourg.

The focus is on getting to know the person behind the politics. These are not hard-core political interviews (yet).

Many of the political websites here are not in English. For fairness, we have asked similar questions of all leaders. The interviews are being published in the same order as the parties appear on the voting lists.

For more information on how the election process works in Luxembourg go to Knowledge Bites Election.

