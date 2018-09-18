Since 2013, for the first time ever, The Greens have been in government, part of the trifold coalition. Will this increase their chances in the upcoming election?

François Bausch, leader of the Green party, has been in charge of three ministries for the last five years: Special Planning, Transport and Infrastructure. Under his watch, we have seen the introduction of the tram, accompanied by "a completely different way of organising transport in general".

After a political life spent mostly in opposition, Mr Bausch has been astonished by what change can be achieved in power.

"If you have political courage, you can do a lot in government".

The Coalition

Three parties have shared power, for the first time ever. With perhaps a sceptical reception initially from people, Mr Bausch is thrilled that these five years have allowed Luxembourg citizens to see what The Greens can do. He feels that a trifold coalition has been beneficial to democracy too.

"It was even easier to find compromises between three parties than two", with the obvious proviso that the mix of personalities matters.

"It's Amazing for Us"

"Before it was CSV with Liberals or Socialists. We really opened up the Luxembourg democracy to a different coalition."

In recent polls, Mr Bausch says 59% of the population want The Greens in government, placing them second to CSV with 63%. "It's amazing for us".

Having had the opportunity to govern, we will soon see if this opportunity to govern has made an impact on the actual votes as well as the polls.

The Election Interviews

The video interviews are left in long-form, rather than short sound-bites, to get a better sense of the person, their sincerity to lead their parties and possibly Luxembourg.

The focus is on getting to know the person behind the politics. For fairness, we ask similar questions to all leaders. The interviews are put out in the same order as the parties on the voting lists.

For more information on how the election process works in Luxembourg go to Knowledge Bites Election.

