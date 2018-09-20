Our deputy prime minister, Etienne Schneider, cuts a prominent figure on the Luxembourg political scene. Requiring unceasing stamina to maintain his many ministries, has he done enough to prove himself and LSAP to the electorate?

If you'd like to watch our full interview click here:

VIDEO: Election Special - Etienne Schneider - long form

"Looking at your figures you don't even need an election campaign"

...say his European counterparts. But Schneider knows the Luxembourg voter, and knows there is no time for resting on results alone.

In the 2013 elections, LSAP won the second largest number of seats: 13 out of 60. However, it's popularity has been waning since a peak in 1984. In the most recent coalition of DP, LSAP and the Greens, Schneider has juggled the role of deputy prime minister, and managed the ministries of the economy, internal security and defence.

He is proud of the changes brought about to increase the number of police, and the Rifkind report, looking at strategies to grow Luxembourg's economy in different ways.

Naturally, representing the socialist party, LSAP, Schneider wants to ensure that this wealth is shared across all people of Luxembourg.

"Everything we have has been build up together with foreign people."

It was this government which believed in and tried to open up a referendum to allow non-Luxembourg nationals the right to vote. Schneider looks on the 80:20 result against the right to vote as a stance against the government at that time, not entirely a reflection of what people feel about non-Luxembourg nationals living here. He recognises that Luxembourg's growth and success has depended on foreign workers living here and bringing their unique skills to enhance the iron ore industry, followed by the finance industry and now the space sector. This referendum outcome is his worst memory of what the government tried to achieve.

For the five years ahead, Schneider has the dedication necessary to just 'keep going', and believes his party, LSAP, have a workable plan for everyone.

The Election Interviews

The video interviews are left in long-form, rather than short sound-bites, to get a better sense of the person, their sincerity to lead their parties and possibly Luxembourg.

The focus is on getting to know the person behind the politics. Many of the political websites are not in English. For fairness, we have asked similar questions of all leaders. The interviews are being published in the same order as the parties on the voting lists.

For more information on how the election process works in Luxembourg go to Knowledge Bites Election.

Lisa Burke