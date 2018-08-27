What party leaders could you recognise if stopped in the streets? In fact, what parties could you name? Are you able to vote here? Well, we asked you just that and more!

With the elections coming up this autumn, we decided to check out who knows what about our party leaders.

How would you have fared?



From Monday 10 September, we will release a series of video interviews with all of the party leaders: every Monday and Wednesday.

Even if some of us can't vote, we think it's important to learn about the personalities of those who may govern the country we (currently) live in!

We hope you will enjoy them, that they give you a flavour of the leaders' personalities, their parties and ideas for Luxembourg.

Lisa Burke

©RTL/Crossfire 2018