RTL Today contributor Thomas Tutton interviews Steve Evans, chair of the Luxembourg Cricket Federation, after the Grand Duchy hosted its first international cricket tournament in August.

[TT] What is your role within the Luxembourg Cricket Federation? Have you played for the national team, and are you originally from Luxembourg?

[SE] "I am the chair of the federation. I was a medium pace inswing bowler but I have retired from cricket. I only played one unofficial international in the 1990s.

Things have got a lot better organised and more serious in recent years. I'm originally from the UK but have been here 30 years and have double nationality."

The Luxembourg Cricket Federation was formed in 1994, but cricket really got going in the country with the creation of the Optimists Cricket Club (OCC) in 1976.

Who were the original members of the OCC and how did they go about bringing cricket to Luxembourg? Is the OCC still going strong?

"The OCC started when sufficient Brits came to Luxembourg, mainly after the UK joined the EEC in 1973.

Yes, the OCC are doing well. They provide the most competitive cricket for our players with our 1st XI currently at the top of the Belgian second division and the 2nd XI top of the Belgian third division. Belgian government rules forbid non-resident teams from entering the first division.

The OCC is also in the Luxembourg 1st division and also hosts friendly touring teams."

Luxembourg's Marcus Cope bowling against Belgium. / © Steve Evans

Luxembourg's domestic outdoor league was started in 1999.

What is the level like in the top flight? Has there been any play at all this year?

"This was the second year of us having a two-division league, with each having four teams. There are two further teams waiting to join the league, more players keep arriving, and a team from Metz in France is keen to join us. We've never been busier. The quality of the league is improving as more players arrive.

We have had a reduced programme this year but we began at the start of July after the government allowed non-contact sports to resume. No team sport is more socially distanced than cricket, and we have incorporated regular disinfectant breaks into the game."

There is also an indoor winter league.

Will the indoor league be able to start on time this year? How does indoor cricket differ from the regular version of the game?

"Normally the season ends at the end of September but we will keep going outside until the weather gets too bad. We aren't sure if we will be able to resume our indoor season as we rely on schools to rent us gym space.

The indoor game is broadly the same as outdoor, but is eight-a-side and there are different rules on how boundary runs are scored."

The LCF is in charge of the women's game in Luxembourg. The women's club team is known as the Maidens Cricket Club.

When was the Maidens CC founded? And is there a national women's team?

"The Maidens started in 1993 and they are still going strong. Most of the games are sociable evening games often with a BBQ as a key feature, but these social gatherings have not been possible this year.

The future looks bright as there are a core of young women who grew up and learned their cricket in Luxembourg, and they will provide a good foundation for the future to supplement the older players. We have hired a coach who takes regular training sessions and we hope this will build in the years to come."

Luxembourg's Vikram Vijh hits a 6 against Belgium / © Steve Evans

Internationally, cricket remains a sport principally played by former and current members of the Commonwealth.

Is this reflected in the make-up of the national team? Have you been able to attract interest from native Luxembourgers?

"The national team current squad features five men who were born and raised in the Grand Duchy, but yes, they all have at least one British parent.

The majority of players in Luxembourg are of Indian origin. There was a group of about 15 who came in the early 1990s, but since the 2000s there is a continual influx of people working for IT companies, ArcelorMittal and students at the University. Most of the rest are British, with some New Zealanders and South Africans.

We have a thriving youth section which holds training sessions for kids of all ages. There's still time to get involved this year before the weather closes in."

Luxembourg's men's national team has benefited from the International Cricket Council's 2018 decision to grant all its members full Twenty20 International status.

Has this had a noticeable effect on the game in Luxembourg so far?

"It provides extra motivation for our elite players, it inspires young players and is a great way to raise the profile of the game in the country."

Last weekend, Luxembourg hosted an International Twenty20 tournament, with the Belgian and Czech national teams competing.

How did the tournament go? Did the team perform well? And where next for cricket in Luxembourg?

"We did OK. We had a convincing win over Czechia in the first game, but in the second game against them our batsmen struggled on a pitch which had been affected by rain and we didn't post a high enough score. Our bowlers nearly pulled it back though.

Belgium were the clear favourites in this tournament, and they were convincing winners. But we competed well and were competitive. Our players will have learned a lot from the challenges they were set.

The next challenge for the national team is a trip to Prague to play a six-way tournament. Then, we hope, the first round of the T20 world cup will take place next year. It was postponed from this year.

Otherwise, we have to manage the growth. The Walferdange ground is full, and the number of people wanting to play continues to rise. The hunt is on for another ground of a similar quality to that at Walferdange. We have had some good conversations with representatives of some communes so fingers crossed."

Full results of the weekend's fixtures are available here.

More information on the Luxembourg Cricket Federation can be found on their website here.