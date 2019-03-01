We've got an exclusive interview scheduled with Princess Tessy this Friday, do you have a question you would like to ask her? Send it in!

With her seemingly endless commitments to education, not to mention what seems like a natural talent for making the most out of social media, Princess Tessy has been in the news a lot recently (see a selection of our own articles below).

We have been lucky enough to secure an exclusive interview with her when she's in Luxembourg on 8 March for International Women's Day. While we have a long list of questions ourselves.. we would also like to invite our readers to send in any questions you may have, and we may just get them answered for you!

You can tweet your questions to @RTL_Today, or send them via e-mail to audience@rtltoday.lu (please put "Princess Tessy" in the subject line).