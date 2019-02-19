A look at historic data suggests we have been very lucky indeed with the recent spell of excellent February weather.

February has been a fairly remarkable month so far, at least in terms of the weather we've been experiencing. We've had temperatures of up to 15 °C, more sunshine than you could shake a rainstick at, and barely any wind.

With Luxembourg being known for its often rather rainy climate, this has come as a bit of a surprise - but of course a very welcome one - and the good weather looks set to continue.

According to Meteolux's forecast, this morning's rain was a bit of an anomaly. If their predictions are right, we can expect sunny - or, at worst, partially cloudy - skies at least until 24 February, with temperatures reaching as high as 14 °C.

Historic comparison

To give you an idea of how our current spell measures up to the average for the month of February, we've taken a look at the data available through Meteolux going back to 1981.

On average, February sees:



62.5mm of rain

83.6h of sunshine

7.4 foggy days

0.5 icy days

0.8 storms

Meteolux also has data on extreme weather dating back to 1947, according to which the we're not far off the highest temperature recorded in February (18.2 °C in 1960) - but very far indeed from the coldest temperature recorded in the month, which was -20.2 °C in 1956.

The rainiest February recorded was in 1977 (154.9mm), while the driest was in 1959 (2.4mm).