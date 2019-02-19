© Pixabay
A look at historic data suggests we have been very lucky indeed with the recent spell of excellent February weather.
February has been a fairly remarkable month so far, at least in terms of the weather we've been experiencing. We've had temperatures of up to 15 °C, more sunshine than you could shake a rainstick at, and barely any wind.
With Luxembourg being known for its often rather rainy climate, this has come as a bit of a surprise - but of course a very welcome one - and the good weather looks set to continue.
According to Meteolux's forecast, this morning's rain was a bit of an anomaly. If their predictions are right, we can expect sunny - or, at worst, partially cloudy - skies at least until 24 February, with temperatures reaching as high as 14 °C.
Historic comparison
To give you an idea of how our current spell measures up to the average for the month of February, we've taken a look at the data available through Meteolux going back to 1981.
On average, February sees:
- 62.5mm of rain
- 83.6h of sunshine
- 7.4 foggy days
- 0.5 icy days
- 0.8 storms
Meteolux also has data on extreme weather dating back to 1947, according to which the we're not far off the highest temperature recorded in February (18.2 °C in 1960) - but very far indeed from the coldest temperature recorded in the month, which was -20.2 °C in 1956.
The rainiest February recorded was in 1977 (154.9mm), while the driest was in 1959 (2.4mm).
