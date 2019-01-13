Luxembourg's Princess Alexandra seems to have lost her Visa credit card in Paris last week, but thanks to social media she'll probably have it back pretty soon.

On 12 January, French sports commentator Renaud Marquot sent out a tweet to notify none other than Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg that he had found her credit card. In the tweet, he also shared a picture of the card, albeit with the account number hidden underneath a pen.

The tweet reads "Dear Alexandra of Nassau, Princess of Luxembourg, I haven't found your glass slipper but I have found your credit card. I promise that I will not have all the women in the land try it out." He finished the tweet by inviting the Princess to contact him in order to get her card back.

Chère Alexandra de Nassau, Princesse du Luxembourg, je n'ai pas trouvé votre soulier de verre mais votre Carte Bancaire. Je ne la ferai pas essayer à toutes les dames de Paris. Je vous laisse me contacter pour la récupérer. @CourGrandDucale pic.twitter.com/JLD7EbCAxj — Renaud Marquot (@RenaudMarquot) 11. Januar 2019

Losing your credit card can be annoying at the best of times, but if you're a royal with considerable means, there might be even more at stake.

In a ranking published on 12 May 2018, the Business Insider puts the Grand Ducal family at number two of the wealthiest royal families in Europe.

It is reported that the family has a €3.5 billion fortune, way more than Queen Elizabeth' "measly" €450 to €550 million fortune. The 2017 budget accorded Grand Duke Henri the healthy sum of €10,707,963 to cover his household costs. Only Prince Hans Adam II of Liechtenstein is reported to be wealthier, with a net worth of €4.4 billion.