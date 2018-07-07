Might well be, at least according to a recently published job offer looking for kitchen staff and waiters.

Posted on jobs.lu the job offer announces the opening of Five Guys' first restaurant in Luxembourg in August 2018.

We haven't yet been able to get confirmation from the company, but since the burger chain has started opening outlets in France last year and also a restaurant in neighbouring Belgium last January, the likelihood of Five Guys venturing into Luxembourg seems realistic.

The first Five Guys restaurant opened in 1986 in Arlington County, Virginia by Jerry and Janie Murrel and their "five" sons.



Early in 2003, Five Guys began offering franchise opportunities.

Five Guys facts - according to their own website:

fresh ground beef and peanut oil only;

as many free toppings as you want;

and nothing is frozen.

According to an article published last year on www.deli.com Five Guys is also very picky about its fries: "fries are only made from potatoes in Idaho that are grown north of the 42nd parallel because that area produces denser, higher quality spuds".

We are certainly ready to test the meat, the toppings and the fries should Five Guys land in Lux!