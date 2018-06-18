Luxembourg will host the third round of the Benelux Gaelic Football Championship on 30 June.

The Gaelic Sports Club of Luxembourg (GSCL) will be battling it out, all day, on 30 June in a series of successive matches against visiting Benelux teams. This is all in a bid to win the coveted Gaelic football home tournament, which represents the third round of the annual Benelux Gaelic Football Championship. Events kick off from 9am at FC Avenir Beggan football grounds and will include match fixtures for both the men's and women's Benelux Gaelic football teams.

In what is always a relaxed, friendly and international atmosphere, curious sports aficionados are welcome to come along and join friends and supporters cheer on the participating teams in a fun, family-friendly environment. For some, it may be a chance to witness and experience a brand new sport live in action, for the first time.

A full bar and buvette will be open on the day, admission is free and free parking is also available.

© Gaelic Sports Club Luxembourg

Gaelic football has long existed as one of Ireland's much-loved national sports. Since 1885, when the first game was played under agreed new rules, it has developed, along with hurling, Ireland's other national sport, into a truly global phenomenon. Today, there are thousands of Gaelic sports clubs in existence around the world and this has necessitated the creation of regional championships such as the annual Benelux event. Luxembourg GSCL's men's team are reigning Benelux champions and will be aiming to retain the Cup this season. In the women's competition, Holland are Benelux champions while Belgium are current European Championship title-holders.

GSCL is the oldest Gaelic sports club on continental Europe and has a strong track record in fielding both men's and women's teams every year. Founded in 1978, it has gone from strength to strength over the decades, and in recent years a kid's club has been launched to promote Gaelic sports among the younger generation. Emphasis on sport as a means of promoting positive mental health is also at the club's core.

At senior level, though many of the Gaelic football players hail from Ireland, over the years, the GSCL men's and women's teams have included Luxembourg, American, French, Finnish, English and South African players, to name a few.

If you are interested in trying your hand at Gaelic sports, GSCL will be available on the day to answer any questions you may have. According to the home club, "It's better being there!".

Check out the club's Facebook page further below, along with some photos of previous tournaments.

In the meantime, here is a sample of Gaelic football in action.