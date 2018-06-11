Young Luxembourg nationals Rafael Camacho McCluskey and his friend Edoardo Santi are in Moscow this week to take part in the opening ceremony of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

McCluskey is joining several kids from across the world invited to try out their journalistic skills at Football for Friendship in Moscow. The participants will be able to talk to famous at a children's forum and to prepare reports for their friends and family at home.

Football for Friendship is an international football tournament for children held alongside the FIFA world cup. Youths from 211 countries and regions across the world have been invited to play for 32 international mixed 'teams of friendship', regardless of their nationality, gender, or physical abilities. They also invite children to try their hands at journalism by reporting from the tournament.

It was Rafael's friend Edoardo, who is playing in the tournament, who suggested that he should apply to join him in Russia as a journalist. Rafael's mother says that he loves performing, and suspects journalism may now start to look like an option for his future.

While a little bit nervous as first, the young Luxembourg journalist was one of few not to rely on a script, opting instead to ad-lib his reporting. As for the best part of this unique experience, Rafael has absolutely loved meeting kids from all over the world.

Check out his performance below - we think he did a fantastic job, and look forward to a new colleague joining us in a few years.

Rafael has produced some video reports and posted them to Facebook on the Football for Friendship account.