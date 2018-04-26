Already top of the table, Luxembourg's Red Lions will want to send Norway packing this Saturday.

The National Rugby Team Senior XV are set to play their 4th and final game of the season against Norway this Saturday, April 28.

Following their impressive performance in the demolition of Finland a fortnight ago, there is a very real chance of the Red Lions doing the Grand Slam.

They have an unassailable lead at the top of the Rugby Europe Conference 2 North Championship and they will want to end the season with a bang rather than a whimper. It seems that once more, Luxembourg are firm favourites.

The squad has been announced as follows:

Forwards: Quentin Dee, Adam Marcus, Victor Ash, Matthew Dennis-Soto, Thomas Kremer, Saman Rezapour, Anthony Drennan, Vincent Giffard, Pierre Toulet, Malick Samba, Romain Kimmel (Capt), Hughes Nzali, Jean-Baptiste Vert

Backs: Adrien Calmont, Gareth Geoffreys, Scott Browne, Max Dozin (Vice-Capt), Yared Ketema, Guillaume Kimmel, Gauthier Bares, Maxim Kenens, Charlie Stone, Adrien Timmermans

Staff: Jonathan Flynn, James Kent, Michael Minehan, Chris Ellis, Florian Kirch, Bertrand Kimmel

Be sure to attend the match at the Josy Barthel to see the squad secure the title of Conference 2 North champions and with it, promotion to the upper division.

Kick off at 18:00pm

Tickets: 10 euros per person and free admission for children under 18s.