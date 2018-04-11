Being crowned champions of the 3rd Division in 2017 means hopes are high that this success transfers to the next level.

The IIHF World Championships Division IIB tournament commences on Saturday in Granada, Spain, running from 14 - 20 April.

Luxembourg's squad won promotion last year and have not been at this level since 2004.

© icehockey.lu

Hosts Spain, New Zealand, Israel, Mexico, North Korea and Luxembourg make up the numbers in this year's competition.

The tournament system sees a round robin process, with each team playing the others once.

The team with the most points will win promotion to Division 1 and the team with the least will be relegated. Luxembourg will be hoping to avoid yo-yo-ing.

It's a tough ask to step up against teams that are fielding NHL drafted players, such As New Yealand and Israel, though Luxembourg can be confident that one or even two wins from five matches could secure their place in Division 2.

© icehockey.lu

With a team balanced between the experienced Benny Welter and Ronny Scheier and blooding some young guns at the same time, a lot will rest on the skills of Marcus Eriksson, Colm Cannon and Phil Lepage.

RTL Today will update as the tournament progresses.