The ancient Tibetan yoga promises to make you stronger and fitter, and to keep you "cool in the cold." It has arrived in Luxembourg!

Yoga has become a household name thanks to celebrities like ​popstar Sting who confessed to be a student of Tantric yoga, or violinist Yehudi Menuhin, a Iyengar yoga practitioner who once started conducting Beethoven’s fifth symphony ​standing on his head​.

Just when you heard that Lady Gaga became a fan of hot yoga, also known as Bikram Yoga, and thought that practising postures in a room heated to 35° 42° C. ​was the latest craze​...here comes the "Yoga ​in the cold​ !​"

Inner fire

Based on the technique of Tibetan Yoga, ​TOUMO (or Tum-Mo),​ "inner fire" in Tibetan, is said to be an original tool to learn how to adapt your body and mind to extreme conditions. Through this ancient practise, our body would learn to strengthen our immune system, a key point for keeping in shape and maintaining good health throughout the year. "Iceman" Wim Hof has undoubtedly become one of the most famous follower of the Toumo principles, with his extreme performances making the buzz all over the internet.

According to Toumo followers, getting into the habit of taking a cold shower or even better a cold bath in the early morning, does not only strengthen the whole immune system, but it also makes your metabolism burn more fat and reduce cellulite.

Need to boost your endorphin levels?

P​roducing​ more endorphins, these potent brain chemicals that help boost your self-confidence, enthusiasm and ability to face life issues, is also listed by fans as a collateral benefit of the practise.

Coldness is admittedly ​an excellent anti-inflammatory: in traditional medicine, using extreme cold temperatures is ​called “cryotherapy”, a widespread technique practised by many world athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo,​ to recover from their injuries by standing into a a freezing tank for few minutes.

Holistic therapy for the bravest

Cold therapy has arrived to Luxembourg and i​f you want to find out firsthand what the cold hard facts are about Toumo, Phil and Muriel, will introduce it to the bravest through ​a 3-hour workshop in English, ​Saturday 10 March in Remerschen.

Both have been trained with Maurice Daubard and Philippe Djoharikian and will guide newcomers on how to "stay cool in the cold" with a series of specific breathing exercices and energising postures inside the​ beautiful setting of the​​ Sunnen-Hoffmann caves followed​ by snowbathing (if weather conditions are favorable)​ and a silent​ walk​ ​around the vineyards.

Cold Yoga Samourai

Toumo specialist Daubard seems to incarnate was he preaches, as at the advanced age of 88, he is still able to take long baths with a water temperature of about 1°C without being affected by hyphothermia.

Yoga santé trainers Murielle Chobriat and Phil Kieffer will wrap up the first Toumo workshop with individual work life balance coaching sessions and a friendship drink of organic wine or hot tea.

Participants are advised to wear a swimsuit, “bikini style” for ladies as, according to Phil Kieffer "the navel must feel the contact to the air" says Kieffer "and the less you wear, the better you will benefit from the experience!" A relaxed thin combi is also a suitable apparel. Attendees need to bring walking shoes, goretex preferably, gloves, a warm cap, walking sticks, a yoga mat and a warm blanket to the workshop. Registration: pkieffer1@outlook.com - Tel: 691 482 102 / www.yogasanté.org