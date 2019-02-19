John Tavares and his Maple Leafs teammates dodged a huge bullet on Saturday after an errant puck torpedoed its way towards Toronto's bench.
After the game, a picture surfaced of the entire bench ducking for cover, except for Tavares, and he heard about it Monday from he peers.
-
-
Most read
-
Many happy returns!: Hereditary Grand Duchess Stéphanie celebrates 35th birthday
-
City of Luxembourg: Autonomous City Shuffle bus vandalised, out of order until 22 February
-
Weather: Luxembourg's amazing weather spell - comparison with Februaries past
-
Environment: 19 February marks Luxembourg's "Overshoot Day"
-
Speeding: Speed camera caught driver going 125km/h on 70-stretch in Merl
-
-