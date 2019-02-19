It's time to dust of your Yoda skills, as the French Fencing Federation (FFF) has officially recognised lightsaber dueling as a competitive sport.

As you might expect, we're talking about the LED-lit plastic lightsaber replicas here - not full-on Star Wars sabers that could slice you in half. By recognising lightsaber dueling, the FFF has essentially granted lightsabers the same status as regular sabres, foils, and epees.

A lightsaber duel consists of 3-minute bouts within an eight-metre circular area, wherein two contestants battle each other. The rules are rather simple - you have to touch your opponent 15 times within the three minutes, and a touch to the head or body will score you 5 points, while touching your opponents legs or arms (again, with the lightsaber) warrants 3 points.

A national tournament is set to be held between May 31 and June 2nd - it's unclear why they opted not to hold the tournament on May (the) 4th (be with you)..