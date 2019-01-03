After playing just nine matches for the club he has only just joined, King has announced he is moving.

“Neath can confirm that Regan King has left these shores,” said club secretary Mike Price.

The club has had some terrible luck over the last few months and this has been a deciding factor in the Kiwi star's decision.

According to Wales Online where he will pitch up next is unclear.

One source at his former club Neath has mentioned Luxembourg as a possible destination, while another suggested he would be returning to New Zealand.

We will be asking our contacts if they have any further info.