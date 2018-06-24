With no 'official' World Cup Song for this year, this track has been going crazy over the web and suggestions are that The Kick Song could be this year’s official track.

Altogether now; ‘Kicky kicky kick kick’.

Fans (Football and otherwise) online have been begging for it to be England's 2018 World Cup song.

The clip first appeared on the CBeebies roster at the end of last May, with the channel inviting young fans to get behind the England squad and ‘sing along for the 2018 World Cup’.

It originally showed up in a different form on their show Hey Duggee late last year, when it was known then as The Stick Song.

An infuriatingly upbeat, 8-bit style, earworm, The Kick Song is pretty hard to avoid and even harder to hate.

Even music legends the Beach Boys are fans, and were seen dancing to it backstage while at BBC's Breakfast show last week.