When his Chihuahua was attacked by a much larger Boxer mix during their walkies in Kelsterbach close to Frankfurt am Main, a dog owner resorted to pulling out his pocket knife in a last ditch attempt to save his dog's life.

According to initial information, the Boxer mix had the much smaller dog's head in his mouth and would not let go. It was then that the 60-year-old Chihuahua owner took matters in his own hands to save his pet's life. He pulled out his pocket knife and stabbed the Boxer mix until it let go.

The Boxer mix succumbed to its injuries in a veterinary clinic shortly after the incident. The Chihuahua was injured in the neck area.

The incident allegedly already occurred on Friday and the police are now investigating the matter.