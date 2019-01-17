This will make you want to check (and check again) that your child car seat is safely installed.

A driver in Minnesota got the shock of his life when he saw a toddler, still strapped in a car seat, tumble out of the back of a moving car.

“If it didn’t happen in front of me I’d never have believed it,” the driver, Chad Cheddar Mock wrote on Facebook, sharing a video of the incident that happened just before noon on Monday in the city of Mankato, Minn.

Police responded to the report around 11:45 a.m., according to Fox 9.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety said in a press release Tuesday that the child, a 2-year-old whose name and gender weren’t revealed, was not injured. Police also say the child’s mother was driving the vehicle at the time.

Mock told Fox 9 a woman later came back to get the child.

“The child was OK,” Mock wrote on Facebook. “The parents came back. Paramedics and police checked the child out as well. Very lucky.”