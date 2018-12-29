EU citizens and their families will need to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme to continue living in the UK after 31 December 2020.

If you’re an EU citizen, according to new information released by the UK's Home Office, you and your family will need to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme to continue living in the UK after 30 June 2021.

If your application is successful, you’ll get either settled or pre-settled status. Please use the links below to gain the information most relevant to your situation.



When you can apply

The EU Settlement Scheme will open fully by 30 March 2019.

The deadline for applying will be 30 June 2021.