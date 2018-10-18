The renowned anonymous artist Banksy has released a new video showing the preparation of the hidden shredder and reveals that the mechanism jammed.

Banksy released the new video on Instagram, entitling it Shred the Love - the Director's Cut.

In the post ""Shredding the Girl and Balloon - the Directors cut.", the artist (or someone posting on his behalf) made two statements:

1. "Some people think it didn't really shred. It did."

2. Some people think the auction house were in on it. They weren't.

It shows the shredding mechanism being installed, then the auction and uproar when the painting apparently self-destructed with a partial shredding.

At the end, a subtitle notes: "In rehearsals it worked every time."