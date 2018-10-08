Not so long ago we featured a video that detailed the countries with the 'best' passport, here we look at the countries that offer the most 'freedom' - or whatever that means.

Freedom House, an independent watchdog organization, releases an annual report on global 'freedom'.

'How do you measure something that means different things to different people?', I hear you ask.

Well, Freedom House suggest it is best done in terms of civil liberties and political rights.

Data sourced and collected from media, research articles, government documents was put through the ringer and an in-house collective, comprising academia, think tanks, and human rights institutions resulted in the their recent annual report; Freedom in the World.

This, they say operates from the assumption that "freedom for all people is best achieved in liberal democratic societies."



The collective used the below measures as a barometer:

Fair and free elections

Political pluralism and participation

Civil liberties

Level of free and independent media

Freedom of expression and assembly

That data was then used to score a country's political rights on a scale of 0-40 and its civil liberties on a scale of 0-60.

As such, the list was born.

The full article is here.