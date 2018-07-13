The 6-metre orange balloon, which shows the president wearing a nappy, will flew near parliament at a height of 30 metres between 9.30am and 11.30am local time on Friday.

Huge protests are also taking place across London and in other parts of the UK, mainly protesting against Trump's stance on immigrants and women's rights.

Trump has already reacted to the baby blimp protest by saying it made him feel "uncomfortable". Speaking to "The sun", Trump said: "I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London. I used to love London as a city. I haven’t been there in a long time. But when they make you feel unwelcome, why would I stay there?"

Trump wanted to visit parliament and 10 Downing Street, but has run away scared. Instead, #TrumpBaby is flying in Parliament Square. Protest works. pic.twitter.com/t8DdT1BJzO — Red Pepper (@RedPeppermag) 13. Juli 2018

The giant blimp depicting Donald Trump as a baby flew over London on Friday during the US president's visit. London mayor Sadiq Khan approved the protester's request request last week.

"The mayor supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms," said a spokesperson for Khan, who has had frequent Twitter spats with the US leader.

Activist Leo Murray from the group behind the protest credited a "huge groundswell of support" for Khan's decision, with more than 10,000 signing an online petition.

"We didn't get off to the best start with the mayor's office over this, who originally told us that they didn't recognise 'Trump Baby' as legitimate protest," he told Sky News. "But following a huge groundswell of public support for our plan, it looks like City Hall has rediscovered its sense of humour."