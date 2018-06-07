Fed up of pedestrians being in the cycle lane, one London cyclist strapped a fog horn to his handlebars and a GoPro to his helmet.

Taping a Fog Horn to his handlebars, YouTube user Reckless Bradley took a different approach to the more genteel bell ring to warn pedestrians that he was approaching.

Apparently sick to death of having to slow down and avoid dawdlers, Mr Reckless thought that scaring the bejeezus out of them would be a far more effective method of getting his point across.

Whether or not you are strict observer to the rules of the road it must be said that while some of the people milling about in the cycle lane probably needed a reminder of where you can and can't walk safely, some are little uncalled for and border on dangerous, another results in a bit of a scuffle.

For those of you not offended by the Fog Horn itself, please note there are a few choice words in the video.

Wonder how the Luxembourg police would view his shenanigans?