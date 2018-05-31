The European Court of Human Rights on Thursday found Lithuania and Romania committed several violations and were complicit in a CIA programme to hold terror suspects at secret detention sites on their territories.
Two suspects now being held at the US prison in Guantanamo lodged the case with the court in 2011 and 2012, saying they were illegally held at the CIA "black sites" from 2004 to 2006.
