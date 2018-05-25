The Netherlands and Australia hold Russia responsible for the 2014 downing of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine, Dutch officials said Friday, in a move which could lead to legal action.
The two countries "hold Russia liable for its share of the downing" of the Malaysia Airlines flight, the Dutch government said in a statement, a day after investigators concluded the BUK missile which smashed into the plane in mid-air came from a Russian military brigade in Kursk. All 298 people on board, mostly Dutch, were killed.
