International investigators probing the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 revealed Thursday for the first time that the missile used to shot down the plane was transported from a Russian military brigade.

The Joint Investigation Team "has come to the conclusion that the BUK-TELAR that shot down MH17 came from 53rd Anti-aircraft Missile Brigade based in Kursk in Russia," top Dutch investigator Wilbert Paulissen said. "The 53rd Brigade forms part of the Russian armed forces," he told journalists at a press conference in the Netherlands.

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17/MAS17) was a scheduled passenger flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur that was shot down on 17 July 2014 while flying over eastern Ukraine, killing all 283 passengers and 15 crew on board.

