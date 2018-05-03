Sweden's official twitter account admits that meatballs are in fact Turkish

A favourite with Swedish children for centuries, the humble meatball holds a special place in any Swede's heart. Served with boiled potatoes, "brunsås" (gravy), and lingonberry jam, meatballs are also a popular lunch item at furniture giant IKEA's restaurants, which reportedly sells millions of them every year to their 650 million diners.

But are meatballs really Swedish? Turkey has long laid claim to the dish, highlighting its suspicious degree of similarity to Turkish kofta - which, as a side note, means cardigan in Swedish. While Swedes have staunchly defended their claim to the meatball for quite some time, the feud appears finally to be over as Sweden's official Twitter account admitted that the dish is, indeed, Turkish:

Swedish meatballs are actually based on a recipe King Charles XII brought home from Turkey in the early 18th century. Let's stick to the facts! pic.twitter.com/JuTDEjq9MM — Sweden.se (@swedense) April 28, 2018

While the admission will likely bring joy to many a culinary historian, twitter user Ismail Ünal would rather Sweden handed over footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović.