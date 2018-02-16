The French Catholic Church has publicly revealed this week the identity of the 70th person to be officially recognised as having been miraculously healed.

Sister Bernadette Moriau is the 70th person whose miraculously healing has been validated by the Roman Catholic Church as a result of her pilgrimage to Lourdes; a city located on the foothills of the French Pyrénées and a sacred place for millions of Catholics.

Nun suffered rare disease

Moriau, a Fransciscan sister was plagued with the "Cauda equina" syndrome (CES), a rare and serious neurological condition affecting the nerve roots of the spinal canal below the termination of the spinal cord. The nun had suffer from this crippling and painful disease for 40 years and had been wearing a corset and braces for decades.

She could immediately walk free

As reported by the French newspaper “La Croix”, shortly after she had visited Lourdes, as thousands of pilgrims do each year to received the Sacrament of the Sick, Sister Bernadette Moriau was praying in her chapel when she felt “the calling to take off her medical device.” The nun is said to have obeyed the calling and started immediately to walk without help.

Miracle is validated

The Bishop Beauvais, officially recognised the "prodigious-miraculous" character of this healing, obtained through the intercession of Our Lady of Lourdes".

This official validation was announced on 11 February, 10 years after the facts took place.

Her “miraculous” healing was first scrutinised by a council of religious authorities and Lourdes’ medical commission (CMIL), who concluded that her healing was “sudden, instantaneous, complete, lasting and unexplained in the current state of our scientific knowledge.”

Sister Bernadette Moriau bears incidentally the same name as Miss Soubirous , the young French woman who is said to have witnessed multiple apparitions of the Holy Virgin Mary in Lourdes, in the middle of the 19th century.

Bernadette Soubirous's first apparitions

During one of these reported visions Bernadette Soubirous was allegedly guided to dug the ground to take water. The water which sprang from this hole gained rapidly the reputation of having miraculous healing powers.

Although her visions were widely doubted at the time, she was later sanctified by the Catholic Church and Lourdes became one of the most famous pilgrimage destination for Catholics worldwide.

The church’s announcement coincided with the 160th anniversary of the alleged first apparition of the Virgin Mary to Bernadette Soubirous.