Martin Hutchinson and his dog Starsky have just reached Luxembourg on their mission to raise awareness for the importance of the environment.

Hutchinson has previously walked 34,000 kilometres across 21 countries in Latin America to raise awareness for the importance of respecting the environment. His new and possibly even more ambitious project is to cycle from England to Australia, accompanied by his trusty four-legged companion Starsky. Their first objective is to visit every country in Europe, and along the way get people to "question some of their actions, and things they are doing that might be damaging the environment and they just don't realise".

He expects to reach Australia by 2030, and says that the decision to embark on this monumental trip was made on the basis that it's important to get people to reconnect with the planet. "When people start to see the beauty in the planet, they start to respect it again. We do this by going to schools, we're talking to people in public places as well, and just showing people things they don't normally see."

This is quite personal to Hutchinson, who says that people of his generation have always been connected to the planet. "I made this big decision to make a quite big part of my life about environmental awareness because, like I say, the planet is my best friend and I don't like people destroying it." Hutchinson explains that there is a lot that we have to consider for the future, "from climate change, to the world population, to climate change, to how we consume things."

As for Starsky, Hutchinson says that he came into kennels in Portugal after being abandoned. "He's just been absolutely wonderful. He walks alongside the bicycle, he goes to schools with me, he cleans up the bottles from the roads and things along the side, he's just a perfect companion for this kind of trip, he's like made for this sort of adventure."

If you want to support their mission, Hutchinson says that the best way to do this is to listen to his message and, if you agree with it, to tell others. The main thing he wants is for people to think about how what we do affects the environment, and question our behaviour.