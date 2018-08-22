Watch as 1,000 years of European borders change. Where you may have once called home could have been known as somewhere completely different.
In this time-lapse video, you can see how 1,000 years of European history plays havoc on the stability of the border we take for granted today.
Please excuse the foreboding soundtrack - it is the one locked to the video - which make the watching of the video a little more nerve-wracking than entirely necessary.
-
-
Most read
-
REPORTED MISSING: 16-year-old Alissia Schortgen from Schifflange is missing
-
FANCY A SLICE?: Domino's pizza is coming to Luxembourg!
-
WEATHER & TRAFFIC: 22 August: it's getting hot in here!
-
MARTIN JONSSON: There is no shame in consulting a dog trainer
-
FRAUD: Fake Luxair Facebook pages try to rip people off
-
-