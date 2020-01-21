Meteolux's weather report is three words shorts: "The sun dominates." Sounds like some sort of new sect or god.

Don't worry, today is going to be lovely.

Despite the chilly temperatures the sun is out all day, with not a a single cloud in the sky all Tuesday.

Temperatures kick off between -5 °C and -2 °C in the morning, before climbing ever so slightly to around 4 °C. The mercury will drop to one or two degrees below zero come evening.

Traffic checks

Four checks have been announced for Tuesday:

One of them takes place in the morning:

Rue Adolphe Fischer in Luxembourg-City

Two in the afternoon:

Route de Mamer in Holzem;

Rue de Medernach in Larochette

And one in the evening:

N 10 in Bollendorf-Pont

Safe travels!

Get your local weather forecast from our weather page.

For more information on traffic in the Grand Duchy, visit our traffic page, which includes motorway webcams.

To ensure you don't miss out on the latest Luxembourg news, consider downloading our smartphone app, available for both Android and iOS.