Flibco, the shuttle bus service that runs between European airports, has announced that it will only stop at two bus stops in Luxembourg now.

Popular amongst travellers using Frankfurt Hahn and Brussels Charleroi airports, the bus shuttle service Flibco has announced that it will soon no longer serve the Luxembourg City train station bus stop.

As of 1 April 2019, the bus shuttle service will only pick up and drop off passengers at Luxembourg Findel Airport and P&R Bouillon.

Screenshot from flibco.com

Flibco confirmed that the decision was made by local authorities due to the road works of the tram. As of 13 May, the tram construction works are set to begin on Avenue de la Liberté through to the station.