The Bloomberg 2019 Global Vice rating, published Wednesday, names Luxembourg as the country where drugs are most affordable out of the 50 surveyed - in proportion to the residents' income, that is.

With an average weekly income of just under €2,000, the "basket of vice" (i.e. a gram of opioids, cocaine, cannabis and amphetamine-type stimulants each) for seven days would cost €173 in Luxembourg, which makes for 9% of the average income. For reference, the numbers for Japan, which ended up at the bottom of the list of the 50 countries surveyed, are about €650 for four grams of an average income of about €680 (95,2%).

"The vice gauge is purely an economic indicator, not a judgement about morality or legality," - the Bloomberg agency states. The figures are based on the UN World Drug Report, World Bank and International Monetary Fund data, as well as research by Bloomberg.

Luxembourg's neighbouring countries are close to the top of the list as well: France is ranked 8th (17.8%) , Germany 9th (18%) and Belgium 13th (20%). The UK came 16th (21,5%) while the US came 44th (70,4%).

However, the numbers from the latest Luxembourg national drug report RELIS 2018 show a decline in hard drug use, as well as in the number of overdose related-deaths.