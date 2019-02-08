While strides towards equality have been made in Luxembourg, a lot still needs to be done go give men and women actual equal footing in the workplace.

Especially when it comes to higher positions and managerial roles, these posts are largely filled by men. Across the EU, women only account for about 34% (about one third) of managers. Shockingly, Luxembourg fared worst in that aspect in the 2018 edition of the Eurostat statistical portrait. In the Grand Duchy, managerial roles are overwhelmingly filled by men and only about 19% of these high position jobs are currently going to women.

The share of women in these positions did not exceed 50% in any of the EU member states. However, the largest proportions of women were observed in Latvia (46 %), Poland and Slovenia (both 41 %).

The fact that women in Luxembourg rarely make it up to the higher echelons might have something to do with the fact that more they are almost six times as likely to work part-time as men (35.3% for women vs. 6.1% for men).

However, it's not all doom and gloom. Luxembourg is doing pretty well in terms of gender pay gap, with "only" about 5.5% of earnings separating men and women. With this result, the Grand Duchy is well below the EU average of 16.2%.

According to Eurostat, Luxembourg has actually achieved equality in terms of it's unemployment rate. In 2017, it was at 5.6% for both men and women.