One year ago today, on 5 February 2018, RTL Today was launched. Thank you so much for sticking with us! We're looking forward to bringing you many many more years of interesting stories and riveting news.

For more RTL Today, visit our page on Facebook and Twitter (@rtl_today) and don't forget to download our APP on IOS and Android.

For our birthday celebration, we are giving back to our readers. Just like and share our Instagram post below for your chance at an Apple watch!