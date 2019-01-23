New data from Eurostat shows that Luxembourg generates 607kg of municipal waste per person and year - placing us 4th overall, and fully 120kg above the EU average.

We have previously reported that Luxembourg the second highest quantity of plastic waste in the EU (52kg per person and year, second only to Ireland's 61kg). This is according to data from Eurostat, the EU's statistics service.

New data from Eurostat shows that Luxembourg is also in the top-5 when it comes to the overall amount of municipal waste generated every year. Municipal waste is defined by Eurostat as consisting of "waste collected by or on behalf of municipal authorities ... [and] consists mainly of waste generated by households."

© Eurostat

Increase over the years

Luxembourg has seen an increase in the amount of municipal waste over the last decade. Eurostat's data starts from 2007, at which point Luxembourg generated 333kg per person and year. The average amount of waste generated per capita across the Union has decreased over the same period, from 524kg in 2007 to 487kg in 2017.