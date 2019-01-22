According to freshly released figures from Eurostat, the EU's statistics service, 20% of working 18-24 year-olds in Luxembourg are at risk of poverty.

Eurostat defines anyone earning less than 60% of the national median wage as being at risk of poverty. Across the Union, 11% of working 18-24 year-olds are at risk of poverty by this definition.

The highest risk is found in Romania (28.2%), followed by Luxembourg (20%), Denmark (19.1%), Spain (19%), and Estonia 18.4%).

© Eurostat

Steep increase in Luxembourg

Luxembourg has seen a steep increase of young people in work who are at risk of poverty. According to Eurostat data, the risk has nearly doubled since 2007:

2007: 11.1%

2008: 10.9%

2009: 13.3%

2010: 9.1%

2011: 11.8%

2012: 10.2%

2013: 11.9%

2014: 13.1%

2015: 13.9%

2016: 12.2%

2017: 20%

EU-wide data are only available from 2010, and reads:

2010: 10.9%

2011: 11.2%

2012: 11.7%

2013: 11.2%

2014: 12.9%

2015: 12.3%

2016: 12.1%

2017: 11%

This means that Luxembourg was below the EU average in 2010 and 2012, outside of which it has had a higher rate of working young people at risk of poverty. Luxembourg fares considerably better when it comes to poverty in retirement, where we rank 5th from the bottom (i.e. have the fifth-lowest rate).