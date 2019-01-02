'No single monument stands out' - but Belgian waffles were 'all the rage' in 1993 it seems.

Quite by accident, RTL Today stumbled upon this long-lost gem. A rough and ready travelogue that takes in Brussels and Luxembourg as part of Rick Steve's popular 90s series on Europe.

The video segment concerning the Grand Duchy kicks in at around the 19-minute mark and it is great fun to see how things have or have not changed.

Steves visits what must be the Octave on Place Guillaume, the Casemates, makes the obligatory reference to the financial markets and discusses the relationships Luxembourg forged with the USA during WWII.

Throughout the now kitschy visuals (there's even a VHS tape tug at the mid point) bring a smile to the face and we can see some truly wonderful fashion styles. The FLUX makes an appearance and the piece is littered with reference to a future European Commission and the advent of a single currency (the Euro).

Have a look, see if your more 'seasoned' friends and family can spot themselves.

Steves is an American travel writer, author, activist and television personality. His relationship with public television began in 1991 with his first series, Travels in Europe with Rick Steves from which this feature was taken.

Steves has also authored numerous travel guides.