According to an early statement from Tango, the outage was caused by roadworks carried out by a third party during which a fibre cable was accidentally cut.

Tango first acknowledged the outage on their Facebook page at 2pm on Monday. Three hours later the company issued another statement saying that only Strassen was still affected.

It was announced that the network was fully operational at around 11am on Tuesday, and the company advised customers still experiencing connectivity issues to restart their 'Fritzbox'. The company has also offered a discount equivalent to one day's service fees off their next invoice.

We were contacted by an RTL Today reader who claimed that customers outside of Strassen were still experiencing connectivity issues until mid/late morning on Tuesday - contrary to Tango's earlier statement. He also expressed concern over the fact that the network has a single point of failure, and lamented the company's poor communication during the outage.

Response from Tango

We reached out to Tango for a response, and have been informed that while they "were initially informed that the cause was due to the roadwork nearby [...] apparently that's not the case." Instead, "the incident involved some fiber links that we [Tango] rent to LuxConnect."

Tango's representative also clarifies that they were not the only operator impacted by the incident, and that "the outage was solved by stages, as we moved customers, by batchers, to our [Tango's] redundancy link. Some customers experienced a short cut, others - especially those in Strassen - had a slightly longer service unavailability (up to 4 hours)."

The representative also reiterated that "to compensate the impacted users, Tango will automatically credit their next invoice for the amount equivalent of a full day of internet service."