As the 73rd session of the UN general assembly gets underway in New York, it is not just world leaders who gather in the city - but also their partners. One of them is Luxembourg prime minister Xavier Bettel's husband, Gauthier Destenay.

In an interview with WWD magazine Destenay stated that while he leaves the politics to his husband, he believes it important for spouses to build relations during these event as well. As for the First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS), Destenay said that the better he gets to know her, the more he sees her as "someone who is really caring, really interested in people."

Beyond building relations he is particularly interested in seeing how immigration is discussed in the US during the assembly, as he says it is a "very strong problem" in Europe at the moment and an increasing number of people are "scared about immigration." Destenay further stated that he is also keeping an eye on discussions on climate change, which he finds particularly interesting given that the US is leaving the Paris Agreement.