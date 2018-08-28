RTL Today has published several articles following the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl from Schifflange on the 16th of August, and this morning we could confirm that she had been found safe and sound.

However, the most recent article calling for information about her whereabouts, which was published yesterday evening, led several of our readers to question why the Amber Alert system had not been utilised.

Readers also noted that it had been used earlier this summer when a 7-year-old boy was kidnapped in Luxembourg City.

RTL Today contacted Amber Alert Luxembourg (see link box for details) to get some clarification on this matter.

Criteria not met

An Amber Alert representative stated that there are several reasons why an alert was not triggered, most notably that the criteria had simply not been met.

Moreover, they stated that children and especially teenagers, often disappear of their own volition but are not deemed to be in immediate danger.

Issuing an alert in such cases would lead to a sharp increase in the number of Amber Alerts that we see, which may in turn negatively impact their efficacy in cases where the child is in actual danger as the notifications become normalised.

The representative further explained that they need authorisation from several different instances so as to ensure that the criteria have indeed been met.

© amberalert.lu

The criteria for issuing an alert are:

“The child is (very likely) abducted by an unknown person or persons or the child is missing and its life is in imminent danger;

The victim is a minor (under 18 years of age);

There is enough information about the victim to increase the chances of the child being found by means of an AMBER Alert, such as a photo, information about the abductor or the vehicle used during the abduction;

The AMBER Alert is issued as soon as possible after the abduction or disappearance of the child.”

In other words, the fact that no Amber Alert was issued in the case of the 16-year-old girl was not due to lack of consideration or appropriate care – rather, it was not deemed an appropriate and helpful exercise in this particular case.

Conditions to be met include the danger the child finds themselves in, or if they know they are in danger.

They need authorisation from different instances (family, police, witnesses), and is not a system used for “daily missing persons.”

One problem is that kids can and will go 'missing' with fair frequency without being in imminent danger, and issuing an alert would devalue the efficiency of the system.

Level of danger and age is of course of high importance, and whether if, for example, a person goes by their own volition or disappeared under circumstances: such as being out and expected back, or if there is a significant indication of danger attached to the causes for the child being 'late' or indeed 'missing'.

Whilst this clears up the reasoning behind the non-issuing of an alert this time out, it does highlight that Amber Alerts are not as immediate as many may have assumed.

Thankfully in this case we have a happy resolution.