After a six-year-old boy drowned in the Grevenmacher outdoor pool on 27 July, two eye witnesses shared their experience on Facebook - and were promptly threatened with a defamation lawsuit by the Grevenmacher municipality.

Journalists from the German newspaper “Trierischer Volksfreund” and the Luxembourg newspaper “Tageblatt” talked to the eye witnesses to get their side of the story.

When Natalie and Tania Welch, a German student and her mother from Konz, Germany, first posted their account of the fatal accident to Facebook, they didn't quite expect the wave of support they received from other social media users.

Ms Welch was at the swimming pool together with her mother Tania when disaster struck, in an event of which they both said they "would never forget". A six-year-old boy sunk to the bottom of the non-swimmer pool at around 4pm, in front of a large number of other swimming pool visitors. Pool attendants came and tried to resuscitate the boy, but he sadly passed away on 31 July a couple of days after the incident. The prosecutors office has since opened an investigation into the matter. The boy's mother's heart-wrenching reaction of absolute shock and horror is burned into Natalie Welch's mind, she told the Volksfreund newspaper in an interview.

In their joint Facebook post, Ms Welch and her mother accused the pool attendants of neglecting their duties: "The lifeguards were all standing next to one of the pools, listening to music and keeping children and teenagers from jumping into the water from the edge. As far as I know, no one was observing the kids' pool and the non-swimmer pool." The 22-year-old student added that pool employees were busy handling their phones and playing reggae music from their wireless loudspeakers when the accident occurred.

Tania Welch also shared her account of the incident on RTL Today. / © RTL Today, Screenshot

The mother and daughter also could not understand why the lifeguards did not close all pool areas immediately. After the accident occurred, the pool employees all rushed to the scene of the incident, allegedly leaving the other areas unattended. Ms Welch described the rescue efforts as "chaotic". Emergency services had trouble getting to the scene of the accident and police allegedly only arrived "after a full hour". The mother-daughter duo said that they tried to point the "neglectful" behaviour out to the lifeguards and police officers, but no one reacted according to Tania Welch.

Two days after Tania Welch and her daughter posted their allegations to Facebook, the 54-year-old mother received an email from Grevenmacher mayor Léon Gloden. The municipality runs the outdoor swimming pool. The email, obtained by the Volksfreund newspaper, accuses the Welch family of defamation. According to the mayor's email, the life guards and emergency services did all they could to save the young boy's life and he also dismissed the accusation that pool attendants were listening to music rather than keeping an eye on the water. In his email, mayor Gloden stated that local firefighters and pool employees might want to file a defamation suit against the two women.

Tania Welch and her daughter were angered by the mayor's reaction stating that they could not believe that "politicians would try to muzzle" them like that.

22-year-old Natalie Welch said that they were contacted by several other eye witnesses who supported their claims. Last Friday, they received an invitation to make a witness statement to the Luxembourg police. Ms Welch said that their intent was not to pillory pool employees, but to effect change so that the same mistakes would not be repeated again.

For the original Trierischer Volksfreund article, click on the link in the links box below: