Animation, the "Temperature Circle," shows every nation on the planet is now in the red!

A stunning video-graphic has been doing the rounds on social media. Despite having first being created in 2017, the video has again started to gain momentum. Particularly as now concerns are growing with regards to global warming and it's more obvious effects on the world.

Take a look at the spikes for Luxembourg, France and Germany.

"The past three years have been the hottest ones ever recorded. A number of countries were more than 2°C warmer than the 1951-1980 baseline used in the graphic", say Scientific American who house the video (see link for full article).

Antti Lipponen, a physicist with the Finnish Meteorological Institute, made the video because he wanted a “nice looking, clear, and informative" way to convey the importance of the information and that was easy to understand.