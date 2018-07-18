© JOHN THYS/AFP
European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker ruffles the hair of EU Commissioner of Budget & Human Resources Gunther Oettinger before the College Commissioners meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels on July 18, 2018.
© JOHN THYS/AFP
© JOHN THYS/AFP
-
-
Most read
-
EU POLITICS: EC President Juncker shows his informal approach
-
LIVE MUSIC + TICKET GIVEAWAY!: Lenny Kravitz to play Rockhal on 23 July
-
SRI LANKA SEEKS HANGMAN AFTER DEATH PENALTY REVIVED:
-
ONLY CITY CENTRE HARDWARE STORE: Long-standing "Gilbert" hardware store to close its doors
-
BAD JOKE: Man handles "gun" on public bus
-
-