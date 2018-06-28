We are hosting Asteroid Day live from RTL City on Friday 29 June, 12-6pm, and we’d love you and your children to be part of the audience!

Prof. Brian Cox will lead the event, with guests including astronauts, Richard Dawkins, the Head of the European Space Agency Jan Wörner, Deputy Prime Minister Etienne Schneider and singer Sarah Brightman. Global live links to space centres throughout the event will even try to find an asteroid!

A stamp of approval

Did you know that POST has even designed a new stamp for the Asteroid Day? You can find out the story with Emile Espen, Head of Philately (isn’t that a great, underused word?) as he officially presents it on Friday.

Tweet us your questions!

If you can’t make the live event in person, you can watch it on local channels subscribing to the SES satellite network, via the Asteroid Day website.

Please tweet in questions to our many panel debates via #AsteroidDayLIVE #AsteroidDay2018 @asteroidday. Similarly you can comment on Facebook #AsteroidDayLive, #AsteroidDay2018.

© Grig Richters

Origins of Asteroid Day

Asteroid Day was co-founded by Dr. Brian May (rock guitarist from Queen), Astronaut Rusty Schweickart (Apollo 9), filmmaker Grig Richters and B612 President Danica Remy. It begin in 2015 and rapidly became a global awareness initiative and celebration, pushing the edges of our science, engineering and our understanding of space.

Asteroid Day has been officially recognised by the UN for global awareness and education about asteroids. Events run world-wide from 25-30 June and details can be found on the Asteroid Day website.

Join us!

If you want to be part of the audience at any point please email Ven: venelin@asteroidday.org