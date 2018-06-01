The man who sat beside the now-famous Sully as he carried out a bare-knuckled landing of US Airways flight 1549 in what came to be known as the "Miracle on the Hudson" was in Luxembourg yesterday, where he sat down to chat with RTL's Pierre Weimerskirch.

Skiles was in Luxembourg for the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the Luxembourg Air Rescue rescue service.

Skiles was the co-pilot of US Airways Flight 1549, which made a successful landing on the Hudson River in New York City on 15 January 2009, which came to be remembered as the "Miracle on the Hudson". The pilot in command was Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, who was made famous by a Hollywood film, along with scads of press coverage.

Skiles started flying at the age of 16 and has logged over 21,000 hours in the sky. Skiles has spent the last 30 years as a US Airways pilot and his lifetime of experiences contributed to the astounding outcome.