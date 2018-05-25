A big car needs a big parking spot. But sometimes, the comfort of a sufficiently large parking spot isn't enough.

Did you know that a standard parking spot has a width of about 230cm, when an Audi A4 measures barely more than 180cm from one door to another? This driver must not have known. The proof is in this photo taken in front of the the Angeldorf Cactus early this Friday afternoon.

Parking right in the middle of two spots, that's a classic manoeuvre! Let's look at the glass as being half full and remember that at least the car isn't sticking out the spot in front or in the rear.

Amusing for some, irritating for others, these acts of incivility are not to be done in any small way.