An internet user sent us this image on Wednesday after having ventured into Delhaize's underground parking garage in Walferdange.

The "#GCUM* parking of the year" award: who will win it in 2018? It seems as if many drivers are aspiring for the crown.

Just yesterday, we received photos taken in Auchan's underground garage in Kirchberg, a preferred arena for the parking champions.

A few hours later, one of our readers contacted our editorial offices to let us know that a new competitor had entered the ring.

Photographed in Delhaize's underground parking garage in Walferdange, the driver of this SUV opted for a classic of #GCUM parking: taking up two spaces instead of one.

The lack of originality in the effort could cost him (or her) some points with the judges but, where inspiration lacks, it's probably better to stay with the old classics.

Don't hesitate to send us your photos by email or our Facebook page.

*#GCUM stands for Garer Comme Une Merde.